|
|
Dixie Anne Flott Dixie Anne Flott , 83, of Carrollton, Texas passed away November 27, 2019. She was born April 9, 1936 in Lansing, Michigan and married to Charles Flott, her husband of 58 years prior to his death in 2013. Dixie resided the majority of her life in Topeka, Kansas, moving to Texas in 2007 to enjoy retirement at Lake Fork in East Texas - her desired final resting place.
Dixie was an accomplished silversmith and jeweler and ran her own jewelry shop for over a decade in Topeka, Kansas. She was also a very accomplished self-taught painter.
In 1990 she was asked to be the campaign manager for Joan Finney who succeeded in becoming the first female governor for the state of Kansas. She was a member of the Topeka Kansas Chapter of the Sweet Adelines acapella singing group.
Dixie is survived by a daughter Carman Allen and her husband Jim of Holton, Kansas, son Todd and wife Deanna of Dallas, Texas, 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Dixie was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband Charles, sons Kevin and Timothy and two brothers Jack Deines and Jim Deines.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Operation Kindness to celebrate the love she had for her dogs Tag and Tess. www.operationkindness.org
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019