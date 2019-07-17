Home

Dixie Radford Obituary
Dixie Radford Dixie Radford, of Topeka, age 78 passed away May 22, 2019.

She was married to George Radford, he preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Robin Ruff and two sisters, Mary Ashby and Jeanie Ricketts; a brother, David Williams and grandchildren.

Inurnment will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Rochester Cemetery. Following services, family and friends will gather at Grantville United Methodist Church, Grantville, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019
