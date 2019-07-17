|
Dixie Radford Dixie Radford, of Topeka, age 78 passed away May 22, 2019.
She was married to George Radford, he preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Robin Ruff and two sisters, Mary Ashby and Jeanie Ricketts; a brother, David Williams and grandchildren.
Inurnment will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Rochester Cemetery. Following services, family and friends will gather at Grantville United Methodist Church, Grantville, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019