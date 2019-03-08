Home

Dolly Joe Luscombe Cole

Dolly Joe Luscombe Cole Obituary
Dolly Joe Luscombe Cole Dolly Joe Luscombe Cole, 90, of Berryton, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas.

Dolly will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Berryton United Methodist Church. Private Inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dolly's honor can be made to the Berryton United Methodist Church, 7010 SE Berryton Rd., Berryton, Kansas 66409 or the Kiwanis Club of Berryton Foundation, Inc. c/o the Berryton United Methodist Church or a .

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
