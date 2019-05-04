Home

Dolly Brown
Dolly Sue Brown


Dolly Sue Brown Dolly Sue Brown, age 67, of Topeka passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Dolly was born May 13, 1951 in Topeka the daughter of Kenneth and Elvira (Peavler) Abrams. Dolly graduated from Topeka High School with the class of 1969. She married her childhood sweetheart, Zane L. Brown December 20, 1969 in Topeka. Zane preceded her in death October 25, 2016. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Chuck Abrams. Dolly worked at Southwestern Bell for over 35 years. She later worked at the Shawnee County Sheriff's Department for over 15 years. Dolly was a member of the VVA Chapter #604 along with Zane. She was a volunteer for the United Way. She attended Calvary Lutheran Church and Northland Christian Church. Dolly is survived by her son, Daniel Dale (Jessica) Brown of Auburn, KS; two daughters, Brandy (Jimmy) Cobb and Vicki Emitt, both of Topeka; three brothers, Kenneth Lynn Abrams of Topeka, Richard "Jeff" Abrams of Silver Lake and Scott Abrams of Silver Lake; a sister, Pattie Billbe of Topeka, and five grandchildren, Kaylee, Kalvin, Kaden, Ryan and Hunter. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Tuesday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the VVA Chapter #604 and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2019
