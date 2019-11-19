Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Lying in State
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
Dolores A. C. ornett Obituary
Dolores A. C ornett Dolores A. Cornett, 83, Topeka, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Aldersgate Village.

She was employed as a Program Specialist with the State of Kansas, Department of Human Resources for 20 years, retiring in 1996.

She was a member of Countryside United Methodist Church.

Dolores married Rex W. Cornett on May 27, 1960. He died August 25, 2008. Survivors include a son, Douglas Cornett of Topeka and a daughter, Kimberly (Jim) Fay of Towanda, KS. She is also survived by three grandsons; a granddaughter; four sisters; one brother; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Dolores will lie in state at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
