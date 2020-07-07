1/
Dolores A. Jackson
Topeka, Kansas - Dolores A. Jackson, 89, formerly of Troy, Kansas passed away July 5, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas.

Dolores was born on August 8, 1930 in Rulo, Nebraska to Charles E. and Alice (Bowhay) Frederick.

She was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church, Troy, Kansas. Dolores worked as a hotel clerk.

Dolores married Marion John Jackson on October 23, 1950. He preceded her in death on April 1, 1972.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Kathryn Ann Jackson in 1969, brother, Eddie Frederick and 3 grandchildren.

Survivors; sons, Michael Jackson, Virgil Leland Jackson and Jerry Jackson all of Topeka, Kansas. 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Brothers, Richard Frederick, Marysville, Missouri, Bill Frederick, Falls City, Nebraska, Sisters, Charlene McCormick, Neosha, Missouri, Ruth Mullins, Salem, Nebraska.

Graveside service: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Troy, Kansas. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorials: Plaza West Healthcare, Topeka, Kansas. www.harmanrohde.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home Inc
128 N Main St
Troy, KS 66087
(785) 985-3517
