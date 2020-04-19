Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Dolores Holloway Obituary
Dolores Holloway Dolores Eileen Holloway, 89, died April 17, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family in Topeka, Kansas.

Dolores was born May 18, 1930, in Ness City, Kansas, the daughter of Harold and Mary Stick. She was employed with The Menninger Clinic for over 20 years, before retiring in 1996. She loved her job and developed friendships at work that lasted her lifetime. She was an active member of Christ the King Church, and participated in many outside activities, including Bible study, weekly bingo and the Red Hat Society. Dolores was a die-hard KU basketball fan, loved hearing live music and visiting the theater and would enjoy a margarita and Mexican food every now and then! In truth, everyone who met Dolores, loved her.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Holloway, her parents, a brother and a sister, and a grandson. She is survived by her brother Keith Stick, Wichita KS. Dolores is also survived by her eight children, Linda Liggett, Topeka, Bobbie Beaudoin, Reno NV, Maurice Holloway, Benton MS, Mike Holloway ,Topeka, Nancy Palmer, Carbondale CO, Kevin Holloway, Topeka, Mary Johnston, Roeland Park, KS and Kathy Boyle, Poway CA; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date due to Covid-19. Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ the King Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Love you Mom, rest in peace.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
