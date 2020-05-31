Dolores Holloway Dolores Eileen Holloway, 89, died April 17, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family in Topeka, Kansas.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5th, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6th, at Christ the King Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS 66614. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are recommended at the funeral home and are required at Church, and social distance is absolutely required.
Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences left online at www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.