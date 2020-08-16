HOYT - Clara Dolores "Dee" Hrenchir, 88, of Hoyt, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Stormont-Vail Health Center in Topeka.
She was born February 24, 1932 in Valley Falls, KS. She was the daughter of Edward and Mary (Kelly) Stein. Dee was raised on a farm in Valley Falls. The family later moved to Topeka, KS in 1936 where she attended Assumption Catholic Elementary School, and Hayden Catholic High School. She graduated from Hayden in 1951 and then worked for a time at a phone company.
She married Donald E. Hrenchir on October 18, 1952 at Assumption Catholic Church in Topeka. He survives. Other survivors include her six children, Don Hrenchir, Jr., Auburn; Edward L. Hrenchir (Hilda), Hoyt; Philip Hrenchir (Donna), Lawrence; Cynthia Beall (Raymond), Baldwin City; Barbara Kotlinski (Ed), Erie, CO, and Paul Hrenchir (Kristin), Longmont, CO; fifteen grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Dee and Don lived for more than 60 years in the Hoyt, KS area. Dee was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mayetta, KS and the Altar Society at the church. She sang in several church choirs, and was a singer at several weddings and at other events. She taught religious education classes and was a Cub Scout leader.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers and sisters. She was the youngest of nine children.
She will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13th at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hoyt. Mass of Christian Burial and interment in St. Joseph Cemetery at Hoyt will be private for the immediate family. A memorial service is being planned for spring 2021. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Xavier Altar Society, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 280, Hoyt, 66440. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com