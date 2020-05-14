Home

Dolores J. Casey

Dolores J. Casey Obituary
Dolores J. Casey Dolores J. Casey, 87, Meriden, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at a local care center.

Survivors include sons, Bob Casey, Rossville, and John (Beverly) Casey, Kansas City, KS.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Meriden Community Church. Burial will follow at the Rossville Cemetery. Dolores will lie in state from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road.

Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels or the Good Samaritan Fund at Aldersgate Village.

To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020
