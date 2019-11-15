Home

Dolores P. "Dody" Prettyman

Dolores P. "Dody" Prettyman Obituary
Dolores P. "Dody" Prettyman Dolores "Dody" Fiebig Prettyman, 93, of Topeka, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Monday, November 18, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Avenue Topeka, KS 66604. A funeral ceremony will follow at the funeral home at 11:00 am. A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm at Glenwild Cemetery in West Line, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Lutheran School Foundation, 701 SW Roosevelt St. Topeka, KS 66606.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
