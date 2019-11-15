|
Dolores P. "Dody" Prettyman Dolores "Dody" Fiebig Prettyman, 93, of Topeka, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019.
Family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Monday, November 18, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Avenue Topeka, KS 66604. A funeral ceremony will follow at the funeral home at 11:00 am. A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm at Glenwild Cemetery in West Line, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Lutheran School Foundation, 701 SW Roosevelt St. Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019