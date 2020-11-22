Don Anderson died 11/14/20 at age 83. He pastored & served on committees with the United Methodist church in eastern Kansas and was active in local Topeka organizations including Interfaith of Topeka, the Center for Peace and Justice, International Center of Topeka, Standing Bear Intertribal Brotherhood, NE Kansas Allied Tribes, & Awi Akta (Cherokee).
Don's family includes wife, Bobbie; children Roger and April, 2 granddaughters and 1 great-grandson.
Don's "Celebration of Life" will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 24 on "www.facebook.com/hpumcTopeka/"
.