HOLTON- Don D. Collins of Holton, KS died September 6, 2020 at Vintage Park in Holton. He was 94 years old. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton, KS. A burial with Military Honors will follow at Holton Cemetery. A visitation will be one hour prior to service time. The family request attendees to dress in Royals Apparel in honor of Don. The family does request for all attendees to wear a mask for the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Holton Community Hospital Hospice or Holton Community Hospital Nursing Department c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
