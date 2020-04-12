|
Don Weldon Brentlinger Don Weldon Brentlinger, 87, of Topeka Kansas, died March 31, 2020.
Don was born September 21, 1932 in Overbrook, Kansas to Ada and Otho Brentlinger. He was the sixth born of seven children: Maxine, Helen, Edward, Dean, Phyliss, and Fred.
He married Carolyn Tarro of Osage, KS, in October 1955. He leaves behind his wife Carolyn and two daughters, Nicole Saunders and Monique Brentlinger, two grandchildren Andrew Saunders and Lyndsey Saunders. He was preceded in death by his youngest son Montage Brentlinger.
Don graduated from Overbrook High School. He attended Washburn University and went on to serve in the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany as a member of Special Forces from 1953 to 1955 and remained in the army reserves to 1961. In 1955 he returned to the United States and settled in Topeka, where he began work at the Santa Fe Railroad for the next 35 years.
In his spare time, he refereed high school basketball, baseball and football games and served as the Commissioner of the Sunflower League. Years later he was inducted into the Centennial League Association Referees Hall of Fame. When Don wasn't officiating high school games, he was coaching little league baseball at Ken Berry where he served on the board. Don also found time for his own sports. He was an avid runner. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and gardening. In retirement he began to golf again. At the age of 84, Don played a round of golf and finished with a score of 84. For many years Don and his wife Carolyn traveled throughout the US and abroad.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020