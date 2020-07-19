1/
Donald C. "Don" Fox
Donald C. "Don" Fox, 64, of Tecumseh, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at a Topeka hospital ER.

Among survivors include his wife, Gail.

As per Don's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service will take place. A Celebration of Don's Life will be announced at a later date by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Shawnee Heights Fire District, 2626 S.E. Shawnee Heights Rd., Tecumseh, Kansas 66542.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Don's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
