Donald "Donnie" Cook
Donald "Donnie" Cook, 71, of Topeka, passed away August 21, 2020 at Alma Manor. He was born August 29, 1948 in Topeka, KS.

He was an automotive mechanic for 35 years. Custom cars, motorcycle rider. He was an amazing grandfather.

Two brothers, Robert Cook and Mike Ringgold; Two sisters, Marie Cook, Corrine Harris; Daughter, Sherri M. Gonzalez; Five Grandchildren, Jared L. Cook, Jersey R. Wishall, Jaylea Wishall, Johnnie E. Taylor, Jaxon R. Cook.

Public visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Parker Price Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Toys For Tots and sent in care of the funeral home. www.parkerpricefh.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
