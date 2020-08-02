Donald D. Robinson, 70, of Topeka, fell asleep on July 26, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Vogel, twin granddaughters, Zoe and Zara Robinson, two great grandsons, Tony and Michael Robinson, a sister, Cheryl Taylor and a brother David Robinson.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, August 9th, at 3:00 p.m. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. His family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be left in his memory at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where they will be designated at a later date by his family.
Complete obituary at www.brennanmathenafh.com
.