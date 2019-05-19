Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald D. Webb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald D. Webb Obituary
Donald D. Webb, 90, was called home to be with the Lord, Friday, May 17, 2019.

Don was born September 4, 1928 the son of Floyd and Laura (Arnold) Webb.

He was united in marriage June 23, 1951 to Marian Chandley.

Don served in the Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. After serving in the Army he began working at Henry Manufacturing which later became Allis Chalmers. Later he went to work for Topeka Metal Specialties. He was a Realtor and owned Ameri-Kan Appraisal Service. He retired in 2003. He loved his work, traveling and enjoyed the people he met.

He is survived by his wife, Marian Webb; daughters, Roxann Webb, Dawn Kimberly Webb and her companion James Camfield; grandson, Marcus Alonzo and his wife, Paige; three great-grandchildren, Breece, Addison, Myles; sister, Freda Watts, all of Topeka.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert Lee Webb and a sister, Rose Roehrick.

A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at West Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Peggy-Kelly House, 1800 SW Fairmont, Topeka, KS 66604 or Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3715 SW 29th Street STE 100 Topeka, KS 66614.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com Donald Donald D. D. Webb Webb

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now