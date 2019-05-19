|
|
Donald D. Webb, 90, was called home to be with the Lord, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Don was born September 4, 1928 the son of Floyd and Laura (Arnold) Webb.
He was united in marriage June 23, 1951 to Marian Chandley.
Don served in the Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. After serving in the Army he began working at Henry Manufacturing which later became Allis Chalmers. Later he went to work for Topeka Metal Specialties. He was a Realtor and owned Ameri-Kan Appraisal Service. He retired in 2003. He loved his work, traveling and enjoyed the people he met.
He is survived by his wife, Marian Webb; daughters, Roxann Webb, Dawn Kimberly Webb and her companion James Camfield; grandson, Marcus Alonzo and his wife, Paige; three great-grandchildren, Breece, Addison, Myles; sister, Freda Watts, all of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert Lee Webb and a sister, Rose Roehrick.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at West Lawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Peggy-Kelly House, 1800 SW Fairmont, Topeka, KS 66604 or Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3715 SW 29th Street STE 100 Topeka, KS 66614.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com Donald Donald D. D. Webb Webb
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019