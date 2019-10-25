|
|
Donald Dean Satzler Donald Dean Satzler, Burlingame, Kansas, died Monday, October 14, 2019 in Burlingame. He was 87.
He was born July 30, 1932 in Burlingame, the youngest child of Vernon Harry Satzler and Alice Clara Droege Satzler.
After high school, Don attended one semester of college, but returned to Burlingame where he owned and operated local businesses for more than 40 years. These included Satzler Brothers Hometown Ice Cream Co., a Laundromat, Satzler Sentry Hardware, and Satzler Fish Farm. As side businesses he ran a trap shoot, sold bait and tackle, and sold and rented campers. On rainy nights he bought nightcrawlers from local kids and sold them wholesale. He worked as an HVAC installer until his retirement in 1995.
He was an avid sportsman and very athletic throughout his life. He was a hunter and fisherman, first with his father and brother and then with his sons. He played football and basketball in high school, and was a member of the 1950 Burlingame High School Basketball Team that went State Bound. He also played ping pong, softball, and tennis. In retirement, he developed a passion for golf. He was a big fan of the K-State Wildcats, Chiefs, and Royals.
Don also volunteered in his community. In the past, he was a volunteer fireman, served on the Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of the Lions Club. He was an active member of the Federated Church, serving on the board and singing in the choir.
Don married his high school sweetheart Julia Arlene Montgomery in April 1951. She preceded him in death in 1975. He married Jean Montgomery Shum in 1976. She preceded him in death in 2007. He married Bonnie Hoover in 2009. She preceded him in death in 2013.
Also preceding him in death were his siblings, Helen and Robert, son, Larry Satzler, and daughter, Karen Shum.
Survivors include his children, Regina (Gary) Fosberg, Burlingame; Lynn (Mary Jo) Satzler, Burlingame; daughter-in-law Connie Satzler, Manhattan; Paula (Paul) Hedberg, Miller; James (Kathy) Shum, El Dorado and a step daughter, Brenda (Joe) Wilson; fourteen grandchildren , Heather Fosberg, Julie Fosberg, Matt (Becky) Young, Marc (Jennifer) Satzler, Holly Hall, Julia (Trevor) Lambert, Josiah (Abbi) Satzler, Stacia Satzler, Marta (Russell) Granberry, Jennifer Hedberg, Megan (Jarred) Youngblood, Gretchen Shum, Joshua Shum and Brent Routh; eleven great-grandchildren; and his sweetheart Peggy Allen.
Don Was cremated. A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, KS. Inurnment will follow in Burlingame Cemetery. The family will greet friends and relatives from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Carey Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Burlingame First Responders or the Burlingame Federated Church and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019