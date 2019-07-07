Home

Davis Funeral Chapel, Inc - Leavenworth
531 Shawnee
Leavenworth, KS 66048
(913) 682-5523
Donald Duane Manley

Donald Duane Manley Obituary
Donald Duane Manley Donald Duane Manley, 90, of Topeka, formerly of Leavenworth, KS passed away June 28, 2019. He was born November 13, 1928 in Weston, MO son of James Galen and Georgia Lee Turpin Manley and was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Earl and Maurice Manley, and a sister, Mattie Mae "Peggy" Sharpe.

Surviving him are a daughter, Donna Spare, of Mitchellville, IA, a grandson, Joseph Alan "Joey" Armstrong of Afton, IA, several nieces, nephews and close friend, Colleen Myers, Tecumseh, KS. Davis Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth is handling arrangements with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019
