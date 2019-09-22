|
Donald Edward Critchfield Donald Edward Critchfield, 79, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
He was born on August 4, 1940 in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Emma Murvene Church and Carroll Brady Critchfield. Don attended Topeka High School, graduating in 1958. He then attended Washburn University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Physics, Academic Honors/Cum Laude, 1966, Phi Kappa Phi. After graduating from the University of California Los Angeles, he also received a Master of Science and Major in Business Administration in 1970.
Following a 27 year career at the U.S. Department of Commerce/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Don retired as a Director/National Oceanic Services at age 51. Upon retirement, he owned a successful travel agency franchise (Travel Network), located in Rockville, Maryland, after which he relocated to the west coast of Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Anna Critchfield, his daughter Angela Campanella (John), son Alex Critchfield (Heather), grandchildren Elee and Lila, sister Careen Cain (Brent), brother Gene Critchfield (Nancy), sister-in-law Olga Epelboim (Yakov), along with many other cherished family members.
A family memorial will be private and at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019