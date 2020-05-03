|
Donald Ernest Langston NORTONVILLE- Donald Ernest Langston, 87, of Nortonville, KS, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home . He was born May 17, 1932 in Topeka, KS, the son of Ernest G. and Pearl J. (Stanley) Langston.
Graveside Service with Military Honors will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Donald will lie in state on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls and until noon on Wednesday. Memorials may be given to the Jefferson County Friends of Hospice. Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website. Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
