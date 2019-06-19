|
|
Donald Eugene Scheetz Donald Eugene Scheetz Sr passed away at Midland Hospice, Topeka, KS on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born on June 3, 1934 in Carbondale KS, the son of George and Hettie (Michael) Scheetz, both deceased.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Elizabeth Cox, sister Mary Jane Rowley, and brothers Harold Scheetz and George Scheetz Jr. He is survived by his brother, Jonathon David "Dave" Scheetz Sr, VA, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Don was married at the age of 21 and to his union 3 children: Donald Scheetz Jr (Tami), Niangua, MO; Elizabeth Cox (Steve), Mt. Vernon, IN; and Lorinda Peck (Steve), Springfield, MO.
Don remarried August 1971 to Wilma (Area) and with this union raised 4 children; Lawrence Laible (Patty), Waverly, KS; Les Laible (Jane), Topeka, KS; Linda Jones, Topeka, KS; Loretta Kutina, Topeka, KS.
Don was raised on a farm outside Carbondale, KS. He later moved to Auburn, then Topeka where he worked for Meadow Gold for 35 years. Don was always a hard worker and a great provider for his family.
Don's favorite hobby was to shoot pool. He loved playing in tournaments and played for many years around the Topeka area where he was well knows for his talent and kindhearted nature. Everyone who met and knew Don loved him; he was a very giving and generous man. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019