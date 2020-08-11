Donald Forrest Wright died August 9, 2020 at the House at Midland Care at the age of 94.
He was born November 17, 1925 in Coffeyville, Kansas the son of Curtis Floyd and Mary Ann (Riggins) Wright. Don graduated from Field Kindley Memorial High School in 1942, and attended Coffeyville Junior College for one year. On May 15, 1943 he enlisted in the US Navy. He served in New Guinea and New Britain on PT 150 in Motor Torpedo Boat Squadron 12 when the squadron earned the Presidential Unit Citation. He made fifty-three patrols on PT 150. Other awards earned are the Surface Combat Ribbon, The Asiatic-Pacific Theater Medal with three campaign stars, the American Theater Medal and the WWII Victory Medal. After the end of hostilities, Don was assigned to the Victory Loan Blue Train sponsored by the US Treasury Department to promote the sale of Victory Bonds (US Savings Bonds). The train exhibited many Navy memorabilia. The Victory Loan Blue Train made a six week-long tour through sixteen states and the District of Columbia. Exhibits on the train were shown in about forty-nine cities including the City of Topeka on December 1, 1945. After discharge from the Navy in 1946, he returned to Coffeyville Junior College and later enrolled in the School of Business at the University of Kansas where he graduated with honors. He was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, the School of Business honor society.
After graduation in January of 1949, Don was employed by Paxson and Richel, CPA's in Topeka, Kansas. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, the American Institute of CPA's, the Kansas Society of CPA's, and the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies where for several years he was a member of the Accounting Committee.
Don was an active member of the Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America for many years. His activities included Troop Committee Member, Unit Commissioner, Camp Master, and Camp Maintenance Team. He enjoyed four high adventure trips with boy scout troops. His boy scout awards include the Silver Beaver.
After retirement Don resumed bicycle riding. He completed the Bicycling Across Kansas Tour seventeen times. The tours traveled various routes from the Colorado border to the Missouri border. He also rode in many fundraising rides that were usually one day rides.
On June 25, 1960 Don married Kathryn Healy in Lincoln, Kansas. After more than fifty years of marriage, Kathryn passed away May 27, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his nine brothers and sisters - Lucille, Elbert, John, Louise, Charles, David, Nettie, Robert and James. He is survived by his son, Patrick (Brenda) Wright of New Market, AL; grandson, Adam and step-granddaughters, April (Matthew) Beasley and Amy (Lee) Holt as well as six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
The Funeral Service will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. Burial will military honors will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America or an organization of your choice. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home.
To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit Donald's memorial webpage at www.brennanmathenafh.com
