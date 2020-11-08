A visitation for Donald Francis Lafond, 88, Lawrence will be held between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence, KS. Graveside services will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence. With social distancing in place, and masks being required, family and friends are welcome to attend in person or while listening to the service from their vehicles on a radio station provided by Warren McElwain Mortuary, while at the cemetery. Donald passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Bridge Haven in Lawrence.
Donald was born on February 18, 1932 in Beaverville, IL, the son of Hilaire and Luella Marie (Dionne) Lafond.
Donald served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War as a 1st Lieutenant, a graduate of the Army Ranger School, and served for ten years in the Illinois National Guard.
He was a member of the American Legion Dorsey-Liberty Post #14 in Lawrence.
Donald moved his young family from Kankakee IL to Topeka Kansas as a start- up team member of the new General Foods/Quaker Oats, currently JM Smucker Co pet food plant. He held a number of positions with the company during his thirty- eight year career ranging from hourly production worker to plant manager at the time of his retirement in 1987.
He married Mary Ellen Lafond in 1955. He later married Judy (Baker) Zeller on February 13, 1988. She survives.
Other survivors include his sons, Mark (Alea) Lafond, David (Christine) Lafond; grandchildren, Allison Carson, Ashley Lafond, Nicole Johnson, Carly Lafond, Alexandria Axlund, Caleb Axlund, Joshua Axlund, Michael Yergey, Ryan Yergey, and Kendra Yergey. Nine great- grandchildren, sister, Mary Jean Hartlip of Sheldon, IL and many nieces and nephews and his special four legged buddy Dash. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Eileen Buckley, and daughter, Tammy Yergey.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Lawrence's Just Food; an organization Donald has supported, and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
