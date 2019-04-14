|
Donald Gregory Ragsdale Donald Gregory Ragsdale, 77, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Rolling Hills Health Center.
He was born March 16, 1942, in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, the son of Garnett and Josephine (Sulser) Ragsdale. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1960. Don served in the US Navy aboard the USS Sperry. He retired in 1985.
He was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in North Topeka. He worked as a storekeeper for the Kansas State Department of Education for 42 years, retiring in 2004.
Survivors include his daughter, Sarah Jo Ragsdale.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and aunts, Army Lieutenant Colonel Lula Mae Ragsdale, Topeka, and Frances Sulser, Pleasant Hill, MO.
During the time Don resided at Lexington Park Assisted Living, he enjoyed the many friends he made as well as his adorable cat, Cloe. He also enjoyed time and friends made at Rolling Hill Health Center. He will be greatly missed by them all.
To carry out Donald's wishes, cremation is planned. A visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions. Graveside service with military honors will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS, his final resting place. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc., 600 N Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66608. To leave a message for Donald's family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019