|
|
Donald H. Allison Donald H. Allison, 92, Topeka, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at a local care center.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Allison, Topeka. Other survivors include daughter, Cindy (Dean) Seals; son, Steve Allison; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit
www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020