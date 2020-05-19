Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Allison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald H. Allison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald H. Allison Obituary
Donald H. Allison Donald H. Allison, 92, Topeka, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at a local care center.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene Allison, Topeka. Other survivors include daughter, Cindy (Dean) Seals; son, Steve Allison; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit

www.DoveTopeka.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -