Donald H. "Doc" Koci Sr. Donald H. "Doc" Koci Sr., 85, Auburn, Kansas, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at a Topeka hospital.
He was born January 13, 1934 at Auburn, Kansas, the son of Edward and Nellie Ginter Koci. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1952. He was a member of the United States Army from 1954 to 1956.
Doc was a sheet metal worker at Kansas Sheet Metal and later Young's for 30 plus years before retiring in 1993.
He was a devoted family man and never missed a family event. He was a Charter member of the Auburn Lions Club and received The 50 Year Charter Monarch Chevron Award in June of 2015. He enjoyed serving in all official capacities as a member. The Lions Club sponsored the games on Saturday mornings of the Auburn Grange Fair and Doc served as one of the Superintendents until, Jamie Brobst and, his grandson, Jordan Koci took over about five years ago. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping with his friends, and traveling to Texas in the winters. Doc treasured relationships and never met a stranger.
He married Shirley M. Broom on November 30, 1956 at Spiro, OK. They have celebrated 63 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, two sons, Donald (Ann) Koci, Jr., Randy Koci, five grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and a sister, Louise Keitel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and son, Mike Koci.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Auburn Community Center, Auburn, Kansas. Burial will follow in Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time Monday at the Community Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Auburn Presbyterian Church or the Auburn Community Center and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
