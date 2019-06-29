|
|
Donald H. Stockman Rossville-Donald H. Stockman, 79, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at his Rossville home.
A Memorial visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences please go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019