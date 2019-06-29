Home

POWERED BY

Services
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stockman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald H. Stockman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald H. Stockman Obituary
Donald H. Stockman Rossville-Donald H. Stockman, 79, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at his Rossville home.

A Memorial visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences please go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now