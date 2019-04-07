|
|
The Rev. Donald Harwood Moses The Rev. Donald Harwood Moses, 85, of Topeka, died April 4, 2019 at Brewster Place.
Born in Ft. Wayne, IN and raised in Grosse Pointe, MI, Mobile, AL and Topeka. Don was the son of Harriet Harwood Moses Kinney and of Horace S. and Mabel Goetsche Moses.
Don married Shirley R. (Garrison) Moses, who survives, in Emporia in 1956. Also surviving are their children Cynthia R. (Barbara O'Roark) Moses of Kansas City, MO, John G. (Jay Hutson) Moses of Dallas, TX and D. James (Alicia H.S.) Moses of Creve Coeur, MO; their grandson Roger G. Moses of Creve Coeur, MO; a step-brother Robert (Mae) Score of Asheville, NC and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother The Rev. Richard H. Moses.
After graduating from Topeka High, Don attended Knox College (IL) followed by Kansas State College where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. Following graduation, Don had a career in the insurance business in various places in MO and KS prior to being called to serve God. After graduating from Nashotah House (WI) Seminary, Fr. Moses was ordained an Episcopal Priest. In a vocation spanning over 50 years, Fr. Moses served congregations in Kansas City and Harrisonville in MO; Platteville, Mineral Point and Menomonee Falls in WI; Claremore in OK and multiple congregations in KS including in Topeka, Emporia, Pittsburg, Wamego and Manhattan. Fr. Moses served for several years as chaplain at Brewster Place in Topeka and had an active ministry to the aging in Topeka and in Kansas. In addition to his vocation, Fr. Moses was actively involved in various community organizations, including Meals on Wheels, and especially in Rotary Clubs in WI, MO, OK and KS before serving as the President of the Topeka West Club and later serving as Rotary District Governor.
Family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS. A Memorial Service will be 11:00 am., Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 SW 8th Avenue, Topeka, KS.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Cathedral, Rotary International, The Rotary Foundation 14280 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, Il 60693 or the Great Overland Station, 701 NW Kansas Ave. Topeka, KS 66608.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019