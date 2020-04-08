Home

Lying in State
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donald Krouse Obituary
Donald Krouse Donald Benjamin Krouse, 92, of rural Westmoreland, Kansas, died Monday, April 6, 2020. Don will lie-state between 9:00 am and 11:00 am, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Campanella-Family Funeral Home in Wamego. A private service and burial will be held. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Suggested memorials: Krouse Family Agricultural Scholarship. Online condolences at www.campanellafuneral.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
