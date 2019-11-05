|
Donald L. Keith Donald Lee Keith, 77, of Topeka, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at home.
He was born March 3, 1942, in Elizabeth Town, Kentucky, the son of Erroll and Opal (Whittington) Keith.
He graduated from Alma High School. He honorably served his country for 20 years in Armed Forces both the US Navy and Air National Guard. He is a veteran of Desert Storm. He retired from AT&T after 20 years.
Don was a member of the Northside Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Keith of 49 years; son, Micheal and daughter-in-law Amy Keith, their five children, Kori, Blayten, Willow, Myca, Kanton, Derby, KS; daughter, Traycie, son-in-law, Josh Haney, their two children, Jakobb and Shaylan, Gardner, KS; son, Terry Keith and his two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Northside Church of Christ, 555 NW 46th St. Topeka, KS 66617. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Church. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
In lieu flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the , PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019