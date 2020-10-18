1/
Donald L. Myrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONALD L MYRICK, 69, of Bainbridge Island, WA, passed away September 10, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. He was born in 1951 to Donald and Barbara Carson Myrick in Topeka, Kansas. He married Mary Odell in 1976 and had one daughter, Mimi. They later divorced. In 1995 Don married Kymmberly Pelzer and had one daughter, Hannah.

Don is survived by his wife, Kymmberly, 2 daughters, Mary Elizabeth (Raphael) Butz (Basel, Switzerland), and Hannah Jo Myrick (Seattle), 3 grandchildren, Lucy, Jane, and Charlie Butz, sisters Deborah Myrick (Topeka) and Nancy (Cliff) Miller (Florence, AZ), brother Rick Myrick (Topeka), nephews Marc Rangel (Tami) (Prior Lake, MN), Craig Rangel (Betsy) (Littleton, CO), and Rick Irvine (Christina) (Netawaka); extended family includes aunts, cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Don was predeceased by his parents, grandparents Phillip (Violet) Carson, Ruth Pierson Schwindamin, Ernest and Myrtle (Stephenson) Myrick.

Cremation Tuell-McKee (see obituaries/Guest Book - tuellmckee.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved