DONALD L MYRICK, 69, of Bainbridge Island, WA, passed away September 10, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. He was born in 1951 to Donald and Barbara Carson Myrick in Topeka, Kansas. He married Mary Odell in 1976 and had one daughter, Mimi. They later divorced. In 1995 Don married Kymmberly Pelzer and had one daughter, Hannah.
Don is survived by his wife, Kymmberly, 2 daughters, Mary Elizabeth (Raphael) Butz (Basel, Switzerland), and Hannah Jo Myrick (Seattle), 3 grandchildren, Lucy, Jane, and Charlie Butz, sisters Deborah Myrick (Topeka) and Nancy (Cliff) Miller (Florence, AZ), brother Rick Myrick (Topeka), nephews Marc Rangel (Tami) (Prior Lake, MN), Craig Rangel (Betsy) (Littleton, CO), and Rick Irvine (Christina) (Netawaka); extended family includes aunts, cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Don was predeceased by his parents, grandparents Phillip (Violet) Carson, Ruth Pierson Schwindamin, Ernest and Myrtle (Stephenson) Myrick.
