Don entered this life November 18, 1927 on a farm near Formosa in Jewell County, Kansas. He was the fifth of seven children born to Alva Marie Hobbs Spielman and John L. Spielman. Born during the dust bowl days of western Kansas, the family moved to a dairy farm North of Oskaloosa, Kansas. Don graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1945. He worked on the dairy farm until 1951 when he started working at DuPont Hercules Powder Plant near Lawrence. On February 20, 1955 he married his love Vera Bea Morris in Clinton, Oklahoma. They resided in Topeka where he worked for Dial Finance Company and then for American Linen Supply for 44 years. Of all things he was most proud of his family and his love for God and Country. He enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, antiques, attending church, and was an avid Kansas State Wildcats fan.
He is survived by his wife, Bea, his daughters; Lynda (Brent) Henry, Lisa (Doug) Long, Lora (Khosrow) Ghaderi, Leta (Tom) Dehner. His beloved grandchildren; Alyson (Matt) Rochelle, Chelsea Swaggerty, Emily Ghaderi, Sophia Ghaderi, Lucas Dehner, Jacob Dehner (fiancée, Dani) and Joseph Dehner. His beloved great granddaughter; Abigail Rochelle. Also surviving is his sister, Joan Fries and sister-in-law, Barbara Spielman. Many loving nieces and nephews including Chris (Susan) Spielman of Topeka. Preceding him in death were his parents, his sisters; Dorothy Elkinton and Betty Wilkin and his brothers Robert (Bob) Spielman, John Gerald Spielman and Alfred (Bud) Spielman.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A service will be held a t a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 S. Kansas, Topeka, KS 66608 or to Town and Country Christian Church, 4925 SW 29th St. Topeka, KS 66614. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.