Donald Lee Flood Donald Lee "Don" Flood, 89, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Don retired from the Topeka Capital Journal.
Don is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 69 years; a daughter, Vicki (Terry) Noordsy; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Mary) Flood.
He was preceded in death by a son, Terrance Lee Flood; and a daughter, Lisa Mae Napier.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. No services are scheduled. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019