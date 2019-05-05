Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Flood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lee Flood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Lee Flood Obituary
Donald Lee Flood Donald Lee "Don" Flood, 89, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Don retired from the Topeka Capital Journal.

Don is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 69 years; a daughter, Vicki (Terry) Noordsy; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Mary) Flood.

He was preceded in death by a son, Terrance Lee Flood; and a daughter, Lisa Mae Napier.

Honoring his request, cremation is planned. No services are scheduled. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now