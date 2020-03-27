Home

Donald Lee Tillman

Donald Lee Tillman Obituary
Donald Lee Tillman Donald Lee Tillman, 69 passed away March 22 at home. He was born December 3, 1950 to John and Leona Tillman. He is survived by his wife of 40 yrs. Nancy Rhodes Tillman, and two children; Austin, Topeka and Ashley Bonner Springs. Brother Terry (Ginger) Tillman of Silver Lake, KS and Sister Sharon (David) Stice Olathe, KS. He graduated from Seaman in 1968. He served in the US Army from 1971-1973. Don retired from FedEx after many years of service. A private graveside service is planned.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
