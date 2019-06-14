|
|
Donald M. Gudenkauf ONAGA - Donald M. Gudenkauf, 81, of Onaga, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Community Hospital in Onaga.
He was born April 10, 1938 on the farm at Corning, the son of Maurice and Lena Boeding Gudenkauf. He graduated from Corning High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
From about 1960 until 1966 he managed the Farmers Coop at Corning, and from 1966 to 1978 he managed the Farmers Coop at Onaga. He was then appointed General Manager of the Manhattan Coop Association and worked there for about twenty-two years until his retirement in 1999. He was also a farmer and a stockman.
He was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Onaga and had served on the Parish Council at the church. He was also a member of the Onaga Lions Club, had served on the Kansas Farm Service Board, and while in Manhattan, he helped form an insurance pool for Coops.
He married Carroll Jeanneret on August 2, 1958 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in the Coal Creek Community. She survives, of the home.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Gudenkauf.
Other survivors include three sons, Donnie Dean Gudenkauf, Onaga, Dennis Gudenkauf (Emma), Havensville, and Tim Gudenkauf (Julie), McPherson; one daughter, Debbie Lindenmuth (Kelly), Springdale, AR; two brothers, Roger Gudenkauf, Denver, CO and Kenny Gudenkauf, Topeka; one sister, Mary Ellen Rusche, Seneca; eight grandchildren, Chad, Anna, Kara, Eric, Adam, Shelby, Shawnae and Brandon, and five great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15th at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, south of Onaga. Don will lie in state until 4:00 p.m. Friday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga. He will lie in state after 5:00 p.m. at the church where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m., followed by visitation until 8:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Onaga Ball Association, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 312, Onaga, 66521. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019