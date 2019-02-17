|
|
Donald M. "Don" Neis Donald Marcel "Don" Neis, 95, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019.
He was born August 5, 1923, in Eudora, Kansas, the son of Oscar H. and Mary (Zeigler) Neis. He was a 1942 graduate of Seaman High School. He entered the United States Army in 1943, serving in the 1st Calvary Division of the 5th Calvary Regiment as a Combat Infantryman and 8th Military Rifle Company. He received the Asiatic Pacific Medal, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1945.
Don was employed by the Adams Business Forms in Topeka for 38 years, retiring in 1986.
Don married Sharlyn I. Firestone on February 21, 1947 in Topeka, KS. She survives. Other survivors three sons, Ron (Clydale) Neis, Mark (Jill Michaux) Neis, of Topeka and Bradford (Patricia) Neis, Springfield, MO; six grandchildren, Ryan (Caty) Neis, Kyle Neis, Michelle (Fritz Helbert) Neis, Jason Neis, Wade Neis and Aaron Neis; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Rhonda Neis; a sister, Mildred McCall; and a brother, Leon Neis.
Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, dirt track stock car racing, NASCAR, country music and traveling.
Cremation is planned. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to , 3625 SW 29th St #102, Topeka, KS 66614 or to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019