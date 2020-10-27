Donald L. Marriott, 77, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Legend Healthcare in Tonganoxie.
Donnie was born August 19, 1943 in Osage City, Kansas, the son of Russell E. and Vivian K. (Martin) Marriott. He graduated from Osage City High School in 1961. He attended Washburn University where he played basketball and was a member of the track team.
He was a beloved and long-time bartender in Topeka and had worked in construction. He built a several houses around Osage City. Donnie served in the Marines National Guard.
Donnie is survived by his two brothers, Rick (Paula) Marriott of Olathe, Kansas and Gary Marriott of San Antonio, Texas and will be missed greatly by his family, his nieces & nephews and his many friends in Topeka.
Cremation is planned and family will have a private graveside service at Osage City Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at VanArsdalefs.com
.