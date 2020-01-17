Home

POWERED BY

Services
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home
800 Kansas Avenue
Atchison, KS 66002
913-367-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Cowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Milton Cowley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Milton Cowley Obituary
Donald Milton Cowley Donald Milton Cowley, 94, of Nortonville, KS died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Atchison Medicalodge.

Funeral services 2:00 pm Saturday, Jan. 18th, 2020 at the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Effingham, KS. Visitation from 12:30-2:00 pm on Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison County 4 H Scholarship Fund or the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton & O'Trimble Funeral Homes who is handling the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.

Don was married to Pearl N. Locklin on Aug. 1, 1948 at the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church, they have been married for 71 years. She survives of the home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -