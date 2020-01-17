|
Donald Milton Cowley Donald Milton Cowley, 94, of Nortonville, KS died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Atchison Medicalodge.
Funeral services 2:00 pm Saturday, Jan. 18th, 2020 at the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Effingham, KS. Visitation from 12:30-2:00 pm on Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison County 4 H Scholarship Fund or the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton & O'Trimble Funeral Homes who is handling the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Don was married to Pearl N. Locklin on Aug. 1, 1948 at the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church, they have been married for 71 years. She survives of the home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020