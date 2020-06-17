Donald Morris Donald Dean Morris, 83, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.Don was born July 2, 1936, in Topeka, to Clement and Vina Burgett Morris, graduating from Seaman High School in 1954. He served our country for six years in the Kansas National Guard. On May 2, 1959, Don and Molly Jones were united in marriage, enjoying 61 years together. Don went to work at Goodyear until they started their dairy farm in Holton in 1965. During that time he also worked at Midwest Machines. They returned to Topeka in 1985.Don was a founder and past president of Midwest Coating and Morris Representative Group since 1979. He helped found the Holton Optimist Club, was a member of the Topeka Chamber of Commerce, the Better Business Bureau, North Topeka Rotary, Topeka Home Builders Association and Construction Specification Institute. Don was also a member of Westside Baptist Church.Grateful to have shared Don's life are his wife, Molly; children, Penny Frey (Mike), Polly Millican (Jerry), Randy Morris (Julie) and Bruce Morris (Kathy); grandchildren, Korey Sawyer (Michael), Jace Frey (Sarah), Katy Hulsebus (Matthew), Nathan Morris (Annie), Jennifer Schneider (Nick), Jared Morris (Katie), Madison Morris (Breanna), Marshall Frey (Haley), and Garison Morris; great-grandchildren, Landon, Aaron, Jack, Hagan, Kai, Ella, Elyse, Rosalie, Andrew, Turner, Owen, Miles, Brody, Ryker, and Annie; sister, Roberta Sporrer; and sister-in-law, Roxie Puckett; and nieces and nephews.Don's family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.Social distancing is required. Don's service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.Memorial contributions are suggested to Westside Baptist Church, St. Francis Comprehensive Cancer Center or Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home.Condolences may be sent online to