Donald Paul Rogers, 81, died August 15, 2020, with his family by his side in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born February 21, 1939, in Topeka, KS to William and Hazel Rogers.
A visitation will be at Parker Price Funeral Home on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. followed by Funeral Service starting at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Half Day Cemetery.
Donations may be sent to the Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in the care of Parker Price Funeral Home. To view full obituary please visit www.parkerpricefh.com