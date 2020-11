Donald R. "Don" Shrewsbury - a quiet humble man who asked nothing for himself but gave of himself freely to all - died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Topeka with his family near. He was 84.Cremation has taken place and private inurnment will take place in Rochester Cemetery at a later date.Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the familyTo view Don's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com