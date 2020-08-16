Donald Robert Elersic, 72, of Topeka, KS died at his home on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
He was born May 11, 1948 in Johnstown, PA the son of Edward Joseph and Betty Mae (Rogers) Elersic Sr.
He served in the US Air Force from 1966 until retirement in 2002 earning the rank of Master Sergeant. His years of service entailed serving during Vietnam, Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He also worked at the V.A. Hospital. He was an honor guard for the Air National Guard and was privileged to go to the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam Wall in D.C. with his friends. He was military all the way.
He enjoyed playing softball both with the men's leagues and Co-Rec teams with his wife. He was an active volunteer with the Sacred Heart Germanfest and at Let's Help Inc. Don enjoyed driving his vintage 1966 Galaxy 500 car.
Donald was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and sang in the church choir, a life member of Knights of Columbus Council #2608 and James W. Gibbons Assembly of The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
Don married Kathleen Habig on November 24, 1973. She survives. Other survivors include a son, Jason Elersic, grandchildren, Chase and Dominic Elersic, a great granddaughter, Cooper May Quinteros-Elersic, and two brothers, Ed Elersic Jr. and Terry (Jodie) Elersic.
Donald will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Wednesday where his family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:30 p.m. at which time a Knights of Columbus Rosary and Chalice Ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment with military honors will be conducted on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Holy Family Grade School, sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
