Donald Snook

Donald M. Snook, 93, Topeka, Kansas passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Church followed by the rosary at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Church or Aldersgate Village Good Samaritan Fund, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
