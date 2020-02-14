Home

Rosewood Funeral Home in Pasadena
3939 Pasadena Blvd.
Pasadena, TX 77503
(713) 920-2171
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Rosewood Funeral Home in Pasadena
3939 Pasadena Blvd.
Pasadena, TX 77503
Donald Vere Wingerson Obituary
Donald Vere Wingerson Donald Vere Wingerson, 90, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born February 14, 1929 to George and May Emma Wingerson in Topeka, Kansas. He graduated from Topeka High School and met and married his wife of 61 years, Shirley McKnaught Wingerson.

Don and Shirley raised their three sons in South Houston, he was a business owner and very active in the community. Don coached Little League baseball, was a Scout Master with the Boy Scouts of America, a member of the Rotary Club, a Life Member of the 100 Club of Houston and a member of two Ford Model "T" clubs. He retired from his company, Airkem Professional Products, in 2006.

Don is predeceased by his wife Shirley. He is survived by his sons Donald Vere Wingerson II and wife Melanie, Brian DeAlton Wingerson and wife Penny, and Kevin Wayne Wingerson and wife Lori; 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his brother Ronald Wingerson and wife Nancy; nephew Dan Frickey and wife Elaine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don navigated through life imparting an infectious attitude to all he encountered.

A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Rosewood Funeral Home, Pasadena, TX, on Saturday, February 15, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of remembrances, the family request donations be made to a in Don's name.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
