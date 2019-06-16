|
Donald W. "Don" Bond Donald W. Bond, 83, Topeka, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.
Don was born April 18, 1936, the son of Richard and Delsie (Newby) Bond.
He married Marilyn Sue Moore on February 15, 1963 in Emporia. He is survived by his wife of 56 years; daughter, Kari Lynn (Norm) Valentine, Kansas City, MO; grandsons, William Bond, Wesley Grant Valentine; and sister, Patricia (Lee) Titus.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. A reception will follow the service
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier circle, Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019