Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Osage City, KS
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Osage City, KS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Osage City, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald W. Jones


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald W. Jones Obituary
Donald W. Jones Lyndon--Donald W. Jones, 68, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home in Lyndon, Kansas.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30am on Tuesday, September 17 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Osage City. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00am at the church. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00am. Burial will be in the Lyndon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to St. Patrick Catholic Church (Osage City or Scranton), sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Full obituary and online condolences for the family at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now