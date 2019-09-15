|
|
Donald W. Jones Lyndon--Donald W. Jones, 68, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home in Lyndon, Kansas.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30am on Tuesday, September 17 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Osage City. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00am at the church. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00am. Burial will be in the Lyndon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to St. Patrick Catholic Church (Osage City or Scranton), sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Full obituary and online condolences for the family at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019