Donald W. Meenen Donald W. Meenen, 89, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his rural Topeka home.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Rossville United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Riverdale Cemetery near Clifton. Memorial contributions may be made to Avalon Hospice, the Rossville United Methodist Church or KSDS Assistance Dogs, Inc. and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or to leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
