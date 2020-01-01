|
Donald Wayne Lewis Donald Wayne Lewis, 91, was born on December 16, 1928 in Topeka the son of Ray Lewis and Fay Anderson Lewis. On Saturday, December 28, 2019, Donald passed away peacefully at the University of Kansas St Francis Campus. He is preceded in his death by his parents, wife, Delores S. Johnson Lewis, sister, Florence L. Lee and daughter, Deborah Lewis.
Donald attended Topeka Public Schools graduating from Topeka High School and Washburn University.
Donald married the former Delores Stellamae Johnson on September 23, 1949 in Topeka, KS.
Donald started working for Santa Fe Railroad February 1, 1945. On July 1, 1966 he was the first African American to be appointed to the position of car foreman in the nation for Santa Fe. He retired on December 1, 1986. Donald was a veteran of the Korean War, serving his country in the United States Army.
Survivors include son, Donell W. Lewis of Jackson, Mississippi; daughters,Donetta L. Lewis, Diane E. McCall (Larry), Dyogga S. Adegbore (Oladele) and Denise K. Ortiz (David) all of Topeka, Kansas; brother, Raymond Lewis (Deloris) of Topeka, Kansas; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous relatives and friends who loved him and will miss him.
Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow after the service at Topeka Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, January 3, 2020, 4:00-7:00 pm at the funeral chapel. To leave a special message for the family or to view the full obituary see www.bowserjohnsonfuneralchapel.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020